8th Circ. Won't Revive Man's Suit Against Wood Chipper Co.

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 6:18 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday upheld the rejection of a Missouri man's suit against a wood chipper manufacturer because he was injured by a winch attachment that was added by a third party, not the company. The panel said Robert Ellingsworth’s product liability and failure to warn claims against Vermeer Manufacturing Co. concern only a winch attachment, not the actual wood chipper. Under Missouri law, these claims must be brought against the company that made or sold the product that caused an injury, the panel said. “It is uncontested that Vermeer offers no after-market winch attachments for sale and that the...

