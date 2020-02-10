Medical Tech Atty Joins Morgan Lewis As Partner In DC Office

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 5:10 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP announced on Monday that it's added to its Washington, D.C., office a partner who specializes in defending and advising medical device makers. Formerly of Hogan Lovells, Dennis Gucciardo brings to the firm his experience counseling manufacturers on U.S. Food and Drug Administration compliance, as well as in defending those companies in criminal matters and conducting internal investigations, Morgan Lewis said. A graduate of the University of Florida and its Levin College of Law, Gucciardo told Law360 that he came to Morgan Lewis because of its global platform and reach. For his clients looking to enter the U.S....

