6th Circ. Won't Void Worker's Fee Award In Harassment Fight

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit refused Monday to undo a lower court decision handing an ex-employee of a wood product company warehouse nearly $47,000 in attorney fees in her sexual harassment suit, rejecting the company's argument that the award should be axed because she didn't disclose a child custody case. A three-judge panel affirmed a Michigan federal court decision giving $46,935 in attorney fees to Crystal Murphy in her suit against Vaive Wood Products Co. The company had argued that award should be voided because Murphy failed to reveal a probate case regarding the custody of her children, even though she testified she hadn't been part...

