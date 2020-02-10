Trump Budget Looks To Fold Audit Watchdog Into SEC

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 10:20 PM EST) -- The 2021 federal budget proposed by the White House on Monday would effectively eliminate the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and have the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission assume its "duplicative" responsibilities. The Trump administration’s proposed budget, which also takes aim at cutting a $50 million reserve fund used by the SEC while beefing up its workforce, calls for the auditing watchdog to start consolidating its functions with the SEC in 2022. The SEC is already tasked with investigating federal securities law violations and imposing disciplinary actions for the same public accounting firms currently overseen by the PCAOB, according to the proposal....

