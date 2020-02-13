Ex-Reinhardt Clerk Rips Court's Sexual Misconduct Reporting

Law360, Washington (February 13, 2020, 7:01 PM EST) -- A former Ninth Circuit clerk for the late U.S. Circuit Judge Stephen Reinhardt told congressional lawmakers Thursday that the jurist, once dubbed the "liberal lion," repeatedly harassed her with lewd and disparaging remarks in his chambers during the height of the #MeToo movement. Before detailing her accusations during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on sexual misconduct in the federal judiciary, Olivia Warren first said she was not using her testimony to "destroy" the judge's legacy, to "erase his significant contributions to the law, or to condemn him." Rather, Warren said, she was seeking to compel lawmakers to enact measures that would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS