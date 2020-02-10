Hotly Contested 11th Circ. Nominee Worth $1M

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 7:33 PM EST) -- An Alabama federal judge and Bradley Arant alum who is on the cusp of elevation to the Eleventh Circuit despite a wave of Democratic opposition has just over $1 million in net worth, congressional records show. U.S. District Judge Andrew Lynn Brasher, whose nomination could be up for a final confirmation vote as soon as Tuesday, said in required financial disclosures Jan. 6 that he has total assets of more than $1.31 million, with liabilities of $300,000. The Senate Judiciary Committee provided the records to Law360 on Friday. The former Alabama solicitor general, who joined the bench last year in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS