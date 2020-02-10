Irell & Manella Still Faces Uncertain Future After Strategy Shift

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 11:06 PM EST) -- Irell & Manella LLP's shift to a litigation-focused strategy amid a wave of attorney departures may reflect a growing realization that smaller and midsize firms might be best positioned to succeed when they concentrate their strength on limited areas, but it doesn't erase bigger questions about the firm's future. Because of the dependence of the firm's most profitable business on a particular partner, Irell's bet to put all the eggs in a few selective baskets could come with a risk if that dominant partner, Morgan Chu, retires, industry watchers say. Irell, which in 2009 said it had as many as 220...

