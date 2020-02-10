EPA Says Chemical Makers Needn't Set Aside Superfund Cash

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 10:02 PM EST) -- Chemical manufacturers shouldn't be forced to set aside money to cover pollution cleanups that may result from their operations because modern management practices and federal and state regulations make such a requirement unnecessary, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Monday. Under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, the EPA is required to determine whether financial responsibility regulations are necessary for a variety of industries, including chemical manufacturing. But the EPA said in a proposed rule that chemical manufacturers are generally in good enough financial shape to avoid defaulting on liabilities, and companies generally remain liable for environmental compliance obligations...

