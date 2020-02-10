DC Circ. Revamps Internal Policies To Fight Sex Harassment

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 7:07 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Monday announced an overhaul of its internal dispute resolution process, becoming the latest federal appeals court to revise its policies to root out sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct. The court's new employment dispute resolution plan includes a new framework for reporting and investigating alleged misconduct, training requirements for employment dispute resolution coordinators and other workers and an online landing page for resources related to the dispute resolution process. "This is the latest step in the courts' continued commitment to fostering and maintaining an exemplary workplace," the court said in a press release. The new plan...

