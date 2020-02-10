Supreme Court Asked To Hear Ohio's Pot Ballot Measure Fight

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 10:45 PM EST) -- Ohio residents who were previously blocked from getting marijuana decriminalization measures on the ballot by their local election board have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to determine whether and how the First Amendment applies to subject matter restrictions on ballot initiatives. Saying there is “uneven constitutional protection for core political speech," the Feb. 3 petition urges the Supreme Court to weigh in on various splits among federal circuit courts regarding the level of scrutiny that applies to ballot initiatives. In the underlying case, officials in Portage County, Ohio, used the state’s “gatekeeper law” to refuse to certify ballot initiatives for two villages, claiming...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS