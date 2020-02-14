Health Info Authorization Ruling Is A Mixed Bag For Providers

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 3:44 PM EST) -- On Jan. 23, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in Ciox Health LLC v. Alex Azar et al.,[1] declared sections of the 2013 Omnibus Rule unlawful. The court found that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services impermissibly expanded provisions of the HITECH Act by removing authorization requirements for the transmission of protected health information from sources other than an electronic heath record. Additionally, the court declared that HHS’ 2016 guidance was unlawful insofar as it requires that certain medical record fee limitations apply when a patient requests a facility to transmit protected health information to third parties....

