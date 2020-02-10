Trump Admin. Escapes Suit Alleging Shoddy Record-Keeping

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 10:47 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday tossed a suit accusing the White House of violating the law by not preserving records of meetings and communications with foreign leaders, saying the court doesn't have jurisdiction over the dispute. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson granted the Trump administration's request to dismiss the suit based on the argument that a coalition of watchdog groups hadn't pointed to a dispute the court could actually decide under the Presidential Records Act and the Federal Records Act. "In sum, the complaint as a whole asks the court to do precisely what it is precluded from doing:...

