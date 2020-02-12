Law Firm Leaders: Akerman's Scott Meyers

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 1:06 PM EST) -- Scott A. Meyers took on the chairman and CEO role at Akerman on Feb. 3, following up two years serving as the law firm’s managing partner. Scott Meyers Akerman chairman and chief executive officer Here, Meyers discusses why he thinks Akerman is “less bureaucratic” than the typical BigLaw firm, his goals for the firm’s future, and how he approaches hiring lawyers that are a good cultural fit, among other topics. What are your goals for the firm over the next five years? There are two categories. One would be external and the other would be internal. Focusing on external objectives, I...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS