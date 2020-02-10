Wilson Elser Took Network Offline After Cyber 'Incident'

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 7:04 PM EST) -- The defense litigation law firm Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP said Monday that it took its network offline after a recent cybersecurity "incident" that compromised the ability of its more than 800 attorneys to access their emails and files. After a cybersecurity incident, many of Wilson Elser's attorneys were working remotely and "accessing emails through a remote process," a spokesman said. Wilson Elser took its systems down as a precaution after its internal warning systems detected suspicious activity on its network, the firm's public relations manager, Wayne Travers Jr., told Law360 in a statement later posted to the firm's website....

