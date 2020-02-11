Justices Halt Ax Of Sanofi's Insulin Patents Over Arthrex

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- Sanofi-Aventis can push back a Federal Circuit ruling that struck down its patents on the insulin medication Lantus until later this week, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled, giving Mylan time to respond to Sanofi's bid to leverage the recent Arthrex ruling for its own case. In an order Monday, the high court said that it would pause the Federal Circuit's ruling from going into effect and that Mylan has until Thursday to respond to Sanofi's application to stay the ruling. In November, the Federal Circuit affirmed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's 2018 decisions invalidating two Sanofi patents covering Lantus,...

