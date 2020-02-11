Feds Say Forfeiture Mandatory In $10M Money Launderer Case

Law360, Miami (February 11, 2020, 3:25 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors told the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday that a trial judge erred when he failed to order forfeiture against a Panamanian money launderer, arguing the law requires forfeiture even if the $10 million in laundered funds was returned and the money launderer kept none of it. Prosecutor Scott Meisler told an appellate panel in Miami that U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. should have issued a forfeiture judgment against Nidal Waked Hatum, who admitted to laundering money through businesses he controlled in Panama and Miami. Meisler said the forfeiture statute for money laundering offenses uses the words "shall order,"...

