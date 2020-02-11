UK Eyes 'Full Range' Access To EU Financial Services

Law360, London (February 11, 2020, 11:37 AM GMT) -- The head of HM Treasury has said that post-Brexit Britain and the European Union will devise a "full range" of assessments for aligning regulation of financial services by June, but warned that equivalence will be granted only if rules are mutually compatible. Sajid Javid, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said in a signed opinion piece in a London newspaper on Monday that both sides will determine whether they are following equally stringent rules, a process known as regulatory equivalence. This would allow banks and insurers and other finance companies in the two jurisdictions to provide services to each other after the end of the Brexit transition period...

