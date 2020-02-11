Lloyd's Appoints Board To Oversee 'Culture Change'

Law360, London (February 11, 2020, 11:56 AM GMT) -- Lloyd’s of London will appoint the country's most senior female banking boss to an independent board on workplace culture, as the 334-year-old specialist insurance market seeks to rebuild its reputation after being shaken by allegations of widespread sexual harassment and bullying. Jayne-Anne Gadhia, who was chief executive of Virgin Money until 2018, will join the market's newly formed culture advisory group, Lloyd’s said on Monday. The group will be responsible for ensuring that Lloyd’s takes the right steps in stamping out a culture of harassment in the market. Lloyd’s commissioned a “culture” survey after whistle-blowers came forward last year, and found in September...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS