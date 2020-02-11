FCA Investigating Health Tycoon Over Share Holdings

Law360, London (February 11, 2020, 1:46 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority is demanding answers from a private hospitals group after the London stock exchange-listed company warned the market about potentially incorrect reporting of shares owned by its billionaire founder. NMC Health PLC said in a statement to the market late on Monday that it has asked three of its largest shareholders — including its founder and joint chairman Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty — to step back from the board while it attempts to unravel who owns what shares. The United Arab Emirates-based company said this suggests that the holdings and interests of Shetty and two other controlling shareholders, Saeed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS