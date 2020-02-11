British Insurers Urge Ethical Use Of Machine Learning

Law360, London (February 11, 2020, 2:03 PM GMT) -- A group of British insurers has warned the industry that it must establish clear ethical rules over its use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to help protect consumers from potential harm. The Association of British Insurers urged financial services companies — and regulators — on Monday to draw up new rules to reflect the increasing use of AI and machine learning in insurance products. “Big data and artificial intelligence promises a huge leap forward for insurers, making better decisions faster and with greater accuracy,” the ABI said. “At the same time, firms, the authorities and the public are becoming increasingly aware...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS