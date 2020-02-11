German Police Bust China-Linked Insider Trading Ring

Law360, London (February 11, 2020, 1:51 PM GMT) -- Sixty German law enforcement officials raided the homes and offices of five suspects on Tuesday in an investigation into an insider trading ring with ties to a Chinese investor, the Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office said. Prosecutors in the German city of Frankfurt, pictured, said the suspects hoped to profit from inside information obtained on the status of takeover negotiations at an auto-parts company. (AP) The suspects aimed to profit from inside information obtained on the status of takeover negotiations carried out by an auto-parts supplier, the prosecutor's office said. "The five suspects aged between 35 and 70 are charged with using...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS