BigLaw Saw Decade-High Billing Rate Growth In 2019

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 5:39 PM EST) -- BigLaw net income grew significantly in 2019, driven in part by the strongest billing rate increases since 2008 and stagnation in the number of equity partners, according to a report released Tuesday by Citi Private Bank’s Law Firm Group. Citi’s quarterly flash report found that over 2019, revenue growth outpaced the increase in expenses at BigLaw firms, due in part to a 4.5% increase in billing rates. Gretta Rusanow, who leads Citi's Law Firm Group Advisory Team, called the rate growth the strongest since 2008. Meanwhile, despite almost 2% growth in overall head counts, compensation expenses grew slowly because the increase...

