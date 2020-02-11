Cannabis Co. Sanity Group Raises $22M From Investors

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 4:09 PM EST) -- Medical cannabis company Sanity Group has raised nearly $22 million from investors led by European cannabis investment fund Calyx and German investment fund HV Holtzbrinck Ventures in what it calls the largest European cannabis financing round to date, the company said Monday. The Berlin-based holding company said in Monday's announcement that the Series A investment round also included backing from Casa Verde managing partner Karan Wadhera, record executive Scooter Braun's investment fund TQ Ventures and Berlin-based Cherry Ventures. Sanity Group includes two businesses, the medical cannabis company Sanatio Pharma GmbH and the wellness brand Vaay GmbH. The company said the $21.8...

