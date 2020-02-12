PTAB Upholds Corcept Patent For Cushing's Syndrome Drug

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 2:24 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board won't invalidate any claims from a Corcept Therapeutics patent covering the company's flagship Cushing's syndrome medication Korlym. Neptune Generics LLC failed to prove that any of the patent's seven claims are obvious, the PTAB said Monday. The patent's only independent claim calls for a regiment of the mifepristone-based drug that lasts seven or more days. It also claims testing blood serum levels to determine how much mifepristone is present and adjusting the patient's dose daily to reach a particular mifepristone blood level. Neptune's petition for inter partes review said that claim and its dependents were...

