Failed Insurer Has Repayment Shortfall Of £69M, Report Warns

Law360, London (February 11, 2020, 3:48 PM GMT) -- The cost of claims against a failed Gibraltar-based legal expenses insurer is likely to exceed the company's assets by as much as £69 million ($89 million), according to an administrator’s report. The report into Elite Insurance Company, by PricewaterhouseCoopers, was published on Monday ahead of a creditors' meeting in April. Elite was ordered to stop accepting new customers three years ago after running into financial problems. But it was finally declared insolvent in December. The PwC report says the company has assets of £245.5 million but that administrators have received claims adding up to £314.8 million, representing a shortfall of £69.3...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS