Lighting Co. Says Cree Can't Escape LED Infringement Claims

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 4:13 PM EST) -- A lighting company accusing rival Cree Inc. of infringing its patented LED technology has slammed Cree's bid to throw out some of the accusations, telling a North Carolina federal judge that Cree's filing is "replete" with so many legal errors that important factual issues are "relegated to almost secondary importance." In an opposition brief filed Monday, Arizona-based OptoLum Inc. urged the district judge to deny Cree's motion from last month seeking a ruling that certain models of its lightbulbs do not infringe two OptoLum patents and that one patent is invalid for a lack of written description. Cree had also argued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS