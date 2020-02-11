Ohio Justices Uphold Tax On Pipeline Co.’s In-State Receipts

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 3:57 PM EST) -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the operator of an interstate natural gas pipeline was not exempt from the state's public utility excise tax on receipts earned from transporting gas solely within Ohio. The justices upheld the assessment on Rockies Express Pipeline’s receipts from in-state shipments because an exclusion in state law was limited to receipts derived wholly from interstate business. They rejected Rockies’ argument that the tax violated the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution. “Rockies’ theory, if accepted, would seemingly defeat a finding of substantial nexus in every state in which its pipeline is located,” the justices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS