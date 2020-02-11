Fla. Pot Proposal Would Mislead Voters, Anti-Drug Groups Say

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 7:56 PM EST) -- Anti-drug groups told the Florida Supreme Court that a proposed marijuana legalization ballot measure contains imprecise language that should doom its eligibility, pushing back on arguments by the proposal's backers in a multifront battle before the state's high court. A coalition of groups led by the Drug Free America Foundation told justices Monday that the measure's sponsor, Make It Legal Florida, was trying to twist the arguments of the opposition by framing the issue around the ballot measure's conflict with federal law. The anti-drug groups said their true objections lay with the measure's misleading description. "In reality, the Drug Free opponents...

