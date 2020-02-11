4th Circ. Says FERC $35M Enforcement Case Was Timely

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 2:40 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday said the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission didn't wait too long to pursue approximately $35 million in penalties and disgorgement against a Pennsylvania-based hedge fund over alleged electricity market manipulation. Affirming the lower court, the Fourth Circuit panel rejected arguments from Powhatan Energy Fund LLC and Houlihan Chen, who made trades for the fund, that the enforcement suit was time-barred because the manipulative activity alleged by FERC happened outside a five-year statute of limitations. While Powhatan and Chen argued the clock started to run when the alleged manipulative conduct occurred, the Fourth Circuit said it wasn't triggered...

