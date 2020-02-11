Michel Calls Fed. Circ. Obviousness Ruling 'Starkly Incorrect'

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 7:39 PM EST) -- Retired Chief Circuit Judge Paul R. Michel is urging the Federal Circuit to fix a “starkly incorrect” ruling that narrowed when the success of an invention can prove a corresponding patent is not obvious. The Federal Circuit has long held that a product's success can overcome an obviousness challenge to a patent, even if there are additional unclaimed features in that product, the court's former leader said in an amicus brief Monday. The panel strayed from that precedent when saying the success of SRAM LLC’s bicycle chain ring could not be attributed to the patent-in-suit, he said. "The panel's opinion is starkly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS