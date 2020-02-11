Work Stoppages Hit Nearly 20-Year High, DOL Says

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 10:37 PM EST) -- The number of work stoppages in the U.S. hit a nearly two-decade high in 2019, with about 425,500 workers taking part in 25 stoppages, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday. The 25 work stoppages — which primarily include strikes or lockouts — that took place in 2019 overtook the previous year's total of 20 stoppages even though the total number of workers dropped below the 480,200 counted in 2018, the report said. Only 23,000 workers took part in seven work stoppages in 2017. The last high mark was 29 work stoppages in 2000, when 393,700 workers participated in strikes or lockouts. A bulk...

