Fed. Circ. Backs Microsoft's PTAB Wins But Denies Sanctions

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 7:41 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday upheld the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s decision invalidating claims of two Mira Advanced Technology Systems mobile contact list patents, but didn’t buy Microsoft’s argument that the appeal was “frivolous.” In a one-line order, the three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB’s rulings and denied Microsoft Corp.’s request for sanctions. The PTAB in 2018 invalidated claims from the two Mira patents as obvious. The patents each cover a method of attaching memos for individual contact list entries, which allows cellphone users to remember important conversation points with their contacts, according to court filings. Microsoft had requested the inter partes...

