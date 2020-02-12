Essential Compliance Steps When Exiting A Medical Practice

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 5:12 PM EST) -- Medical practices close or change hands to new ownership for a wide variety of reasons, including physician retirement, relocation, illness and death. Regardless of the cause, it is critical that a physician winding down or transitioning practice operations do so in a disciplined manner, following a process that ensures patients’ continuity of care and access to their medical records. Failure to implement process discipline in the closing or selling of a medical practice could unnecessarily create a risk of regulatory, litigation or even criminal issues. These risks have become more stark in the present environment of heightened law enforcement scrutiny of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS