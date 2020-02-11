Citgo Appoints Legal VP As Chief Compliance, Ethics Officer

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 9:24 PM EST) -- Citgo Petroleum Corp. appointed one of its executives to the role of chief compliance and ethics officer, the company announced Tuesday, as its board of directors investigates allegations of misconduct under prior management. Jack Lynch — a former BP attorney who was named Citgo's vice president of legal and government affairs last October — will be tasked with implementing the board's recommendations for corrective action and compliance program improvements, the Houston-based company said. Lynch, who was not immediately available for additional comment Tuesday, will continue to serve as the vice president of legal and government affairs, according to the announcement....

