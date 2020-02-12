Husch Blackwell Vet, Pirro Pick Among 4 New District Judges

Law360, Washington (February 12, 2020, 3:11 PM EST) -- The Senate on Wednesday approved four nominees to district courts in New York, Illinois, Missouri and Alaska, confirming a Husch Blackwell partner, a New Yorker recommended by Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, a Winston & Strawn alum and a Trump administration lawyer. The confirmations, with mostly bipartisan votes, mark a shift from Republicans' focus on circuit courts, where just one vacancy remains, to filling the approximately 70 openings on the nation's district courts. Senators approved U.S. Department of the Interior lawyer Joshua M. Kindred for the District of Alaska, Husch Blackwell LLP partner Matthew T. Schelp for the Eastern District of Missouri,...

