EEOC Sues Yale Hospital For Making Older Docs Take Tests

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 4:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Yale New Haven Hospital in federal court Tuesday, accusing the teaching hospital of violating federal anti-discrimination laws by requiring medical providers over age 70 to take neuropsychological and eye exams to renew their staff privileges. By subjecting physicians, dentists and podiatrists over 70 years old to screening evaluations based solely on their age without regard to any particular suspicion about their mental ability or eyesight, the hospital's "late career practitioner policy" violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and Age Discrimination in Employment Act, the EEOC alleges in its lawsuit. "While Yale New Haven Hospital may...

