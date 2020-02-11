NYU Law Students Disrupt Paul Weiss Event Over Exxon Win

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 11:59 PM EST) -- More than a dozen New York University School of Law students on Tuesday night joined a chorus of peers from elite universities demanding Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP purge Exxon Mobil Corp. from its client rolls, briefly disrupting the firm's recruiting dinner at a tony Manhattan eatery. Assembled at a podium before an unfurled #DropExxon banner, the students hearkened to recent protests by Harvard and Yale law students, calling on Paul Weiss to stop defending the oil giant in climate-related litigation or risk losing top legal talent and winding up, according to them, on the wrong side of history....

