Fla. Orchid Grower Can't Challenge Medical Pot Licenses

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 3:58 PM EST) -- A Florida state appeals court has snuffed out an orchid grower's attempt to enter the state's medical marijuana market, finding the company lacked standing to contest a batch of settlements with state regulators that awarded licenses to eight competitors. The court found in an opinion Monday that Louis Del Favero Orchids was never a party to the eight consolidated administrative cases before the Florida Department of Health and therefore couldn't raise objections to their outcome, wherein most of the licenses up for grabs were taken off the table. "Del Favero was not a party to the joint settlement agreement and had...

