NM Solar Fees Fight Is In Wrong Court, Fed. Judge Says

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 10:06 PM EST) -- A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that accused a New Mexico city's utility of imposing unlawful and discriminatory monthly fees on rooftop solar owners, saying the case belongs in state court. U.S. District Judge James A. Parker said challengers of rooftop solar fees charged by the Farmington Electric Utility Service haven't done enough to show that they violate the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act's prohibition on discriminating against qualified small-scale power producers and constitute a failure to implement PURPA regulations crafted by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. A failure to implement FERC's PURPA regulations allows municipal utilities — whose activities...

