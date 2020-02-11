5 Men Accused Of Plotting To Sell Iranian Oil To Chinese Co.

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 10:50 PM EST) -- Five men have been arrested on charges of conspiring to buy sanctioned Iranian oil with the intent of flipping it to a Chinese refinery, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a complaint unsealed in Pennsylvania federal court on Tuesday. Nicholas Hovan, 33, of New York, Zhenyu Wang, 39, of Dallas, Robert Thwaites, 30, of Dallas, Nicholas James Fuchs, 26, of Dallas, and Daniel Ray Lane, 38, of McKinney, Texas, are charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act after allegedly plotting since July, in Philadelphia and elsewhere, to make tens of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS