White And Male: Federal Bench Still Struggling With Diversity

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 12:04 AM EST) -- White men still dominate the bench in U.S. federal courts, and that lack of diversity could lead litigants to question the federal judiciary's legitimacy, according to a new study released Thursday, which found that more than a third of all federal district courts did not have even one nonwhite judge. Representation of women and people of color on the federal bench does not reflect representation of those groups in the broader society they serve, both at the district and appeals court level, according to the report by liberal advocacy group Center for American Progress, titled “Examining the Demographic Compositions of U.S....

