Anixter Stockholder Seeks Delay Of $4.5B WESCO Deal

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 8:55 PM EST) -- An Anixter International Inc. stockholder filed a lawsuit in Delaware federal court Tuesday seeking to pump the brakes on the company's $4.5 billion acquisition by multinational electronics distributor WESCO International Inc., claiming Anixter and its directors have misled investors about the transaction. Stockholder Shiva Stein took issue with a filing Anixter made last week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that urges shareholders to vote in favor of the proposed merger. She asks the court to halt the merger if more information is not provided, or if it is finalized, to award rescissory damages. "Specifically, the registration statement contains materially...

