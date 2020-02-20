How Trump's 10 Picks Have Already Shifted The 9th Circuit

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 9:46 PM EST) -- Although Democratic appointees still hold a majority on the influential Ninth Circuit, experts say President Donald Trump has already succeeded in shifting the historically liberal court, a longtime goal of conservatives that could reduce legal obstacles for hotly contested administration policies. Eight of Trump's 10 appointees to the circuit have less than a year on the job, so it's too soon to assess their lasting effect on the ideological bent of the appeals court. However, Ninth Circuit watchers say the new judges have had an immediate impact thanks to the court's unique system for precedent-setting reviews of the most contested cases....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS