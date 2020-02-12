Polymer Co. Can't Rid Itself Of Ky. Cleanup Costs

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 5:08 PM EST) -- A polymer manufacturer can't upend an arbitration panel's decision that the company is fully responsible for certain cleanup costs at a Kentucky Superfund site, a Kentucky federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Thomas B. Russell said on Tuesday that the arbitration panel didn't make a mistake in May when it laid the cleanup costs on PolyOne Corp. The arbitration panel reasonably said PolyOne failed to prove that Westlake Chemical Corp. unit Westlake Vinyls Inc. was responsible for remediation costs PolyOne incurred, according to the judge. The judge's finding stems from a 2007 agreement between Westlake and PolyOne to arbitrate environmental liability issues...

