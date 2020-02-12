Amgen Sues Pfizer, Hospira As Neulasta Patent Feud Widens

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 6:25 PM EST) -- Pfizer Inc. and Hospira Inc. infringed an Amgen Inc. patent when seeking to get its biosimilar of Amgen's blockbuster anti-infection medicine Neulasta on the market before the patent expired, the biologic maker told a Delaware federal court. Amgen said in its lawsuit filed Tuesday that Pfizer and its subsidiary Hospira infringed U.S. Patent No. 8,273,707 and developed its own biosimilar "predicated on plaintiffs' trailblazing efforts." The suit comes after the companies engaged in the so-called patent dance provisions of the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act, in which the biosimilar maker shares information about its products to identify potentially infringed patents....

