GOP Vows To Fill Vacancies, But Now Depends On Dems

Law360, Washington (February 13, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- The White House on Thursday revived 10 nominations for district courts in California as the Republican drive to fill every judicial vacancy enters a challenging phase that will require cross-party cooperation to confirm trial judges mostly in states with Democratic senators. The Senate has no appellate nominees left to consider after voting on Tuesday to elevate U.S. District Judge Andrew Brasher to the Eleventh Circuit. A single vacancy remains on the Fifth Circuit, but Republicans are waiting for the White House to name a new choice after social conservatives rejected a sitting federal judge as insufficiently conservative. Of the 69 district judgeships...

