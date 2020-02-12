HP Beats Fired Sales Consultant's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 4:04 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge has tossed a suit accusing HP Inc. of firing an Asian American sales consultant because of his race and depression, saying he couldn't counter the company's claim he was let go in connection with a neutral layoff following his medical leave. The evidence shows the computer maker cut Frank Wang's job because he refused to relocate ahead of the impending layoff, there wasn’t a fit for him after he returned from leave and the supervisor he claims belittled Asians didn't have a say in the ultimate decision to let him go, U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton...

