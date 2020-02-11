Congress Isn't Giving Up On Patent Eligibility Fix, Rep. Says

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 11:16 PM EST) -- Though it's "very complicated," Congress continues to plug away at a patent eligibility bill, according to a Democratic lawmaker who said Tuesday that he's hopeful such legislation will materialize this session. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., chairman of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet, spoke at an intellectual property conference in Washington, D.C., hosted by Covington & Burling LLP and Inventing America, a coalition of U.S. inventors and patent holders. A bipartisan push on Capitol Hill last summer that would undo U.S. Supreme Court decisions restricting what can be patented has largely fizzled. The push, led by Republican Sen....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS