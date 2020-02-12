FCA Drops Plan To Review Fining Policy After Delays

Law360, London (February 12, 2020, 4:20 PM GMT) -- The head of enforcement at the Financial Conduct Authority said Wednesday that it has dropped a planned review of how the regulator calculates fines six years after it first promised to do so. The U.K.'s financial regulator has ditched a review of how it calculates fines. (Bloomberg via Getty Images) Mark Steward, director of enforcement and market supervision told an audience of lawyers in London on Wednesday that the planned consultation of the policy had been abandoned after a series of delays. The original review of how the watchdog calculates and grants reductions for fines announced in 2014 was put on...

