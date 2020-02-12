EU Bank Regulator Pushes Deposit Guarantee Plan

Law360, London (February 12, 2020, 12:32 PM GMT) -- Europe’s banking watchdog has set out recommendations for how the bloc should fund its proposed regime to protect cash deposits and insure depositors when lenders collapse. The European Banking Authority has suggested that failed banks should be made to use their assets to pay back consumers. (AP) The proposals set out by the European Banking Authority on Tuesday include a suggestion that failed banks should be forced to use their assets to pay back consumers. The EBA has published an opinion advising the European Commission on how it should pay for its proposed Deposit Guarantee Schemes Directive, which aims to protect cash...

